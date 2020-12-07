U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Sells $640,020.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of USPH opened at $109.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 556,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,933,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $16,922,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

