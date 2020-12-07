Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 79.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

