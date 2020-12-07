US Bancorp DE Buys 523 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The New York Times by 52.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

