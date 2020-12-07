US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 190,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Mosaic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.