US Bancorp DE Has $286,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 266.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CF Industries by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 876.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 543,730 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,777,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

