US Bancorp DE Has $288,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

