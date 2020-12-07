US Bancorp DE Has $316,000 Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,043 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 115.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in SecureWorks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SecureWorks by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded SecureWorks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of SCWX opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

