US Bancorp DE Purchases 233 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

CFR opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

