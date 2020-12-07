US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 348,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

TSEM opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

