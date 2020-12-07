US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $47,103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 306,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,715,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 581,568 shares during the period.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,420 shares of company stock worth $854,603. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

