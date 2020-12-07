Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.35 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

