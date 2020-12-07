Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.35 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,350,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 585,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

