Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $797,173.20 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $57.62 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Veracyte by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veracyte by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 6.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 679,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

