Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000.

FRG opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 149,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,743,127.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,943.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

