Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ontrak by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTRK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of OTRK opened at $50.96 on Monday. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

