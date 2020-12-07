Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of DXP Enterprises worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 298.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

DXPE opened at $24.12 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $220.19 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.