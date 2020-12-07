Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,726 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,162,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $3,117,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,815,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE:TNET opened at $77.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $80.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. TriNet Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,200.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,865.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.