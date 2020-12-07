Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 94.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $117.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.