Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Safehold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Safehold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.17 per share, with a total value of $249,956.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,614,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,344,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,262. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $68.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.