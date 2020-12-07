Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Myers Industries worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $641.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on MYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

