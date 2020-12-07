Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BankUnited by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKU opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

