Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.