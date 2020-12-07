Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Matinas BioPharma worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.09 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis raised their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

