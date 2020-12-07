Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $915,000 Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 21.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,781,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,517 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 69.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 95.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

