Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $933,000 Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 125.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 123.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 141,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

