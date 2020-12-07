Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $941,000 Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NN were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NN by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NN by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NN stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CJS Securities upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

