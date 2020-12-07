Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Luminex worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck purchased 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

