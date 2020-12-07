Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Integer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 968,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 475,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,547.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 316,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $78.61 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

