Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,410 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Civista Bancshares worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

