Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $124,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $123,679,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $77,714,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $6,974,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,359,000.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Wedbush assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $150.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.77. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $155.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.