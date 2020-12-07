Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,079,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,978 shares of company stock valued at $22,159,114. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $52.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.86 and a beta of 0.36. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.