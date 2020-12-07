Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safehold by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Safehold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Safehold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of SAFE opened at $68.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 4,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,614,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,344,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

