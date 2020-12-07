Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $13.12 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $431.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

