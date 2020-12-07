Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,582 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 113.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,790 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $33,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $3,673,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

