Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

AerCap stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 2.38. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

