Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,423,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 329.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,359 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 119,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.06 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

