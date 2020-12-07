Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CAO Sells $450,532.59 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE V opened at $212.68 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 21.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 1,536.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 163,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after purchasing an additional 153,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.