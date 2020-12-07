Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.15% of Vocera Communications worth $76,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,467 shares of company stock worth $2,350,836. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

