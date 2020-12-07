Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.74% of Walker & Dunlop worth $45,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $2,917,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,061.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $574,448.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,302. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $81.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

