Wedbush Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $101.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Starbucks stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $102.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

