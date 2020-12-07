Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Weis Markets worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Weis Markets by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE:WMK opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.