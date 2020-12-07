Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $3.43 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

