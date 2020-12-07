Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,207 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $188,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $230,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.