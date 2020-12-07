Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,555 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Upwork worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Upwork by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,281 shares of company stock worth $5,026,498 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

