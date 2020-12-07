World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of World Acceptance worth $73,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in World Acceptance by 71.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $76,210.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,873 shares of company stock worth $760,819. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $120.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $826.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

