Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,517,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WOR stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

