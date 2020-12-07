WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) CAO Sells $206,250.00 in Stock

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WPX opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,524,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.