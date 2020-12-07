YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $44,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 138.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,885,977 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $65.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.