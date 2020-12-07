Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,113. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,805,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,300,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 948,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

