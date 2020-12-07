Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.63. Woodward reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,079,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 498,048 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,791,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,963,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $26,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30. Woodward has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

